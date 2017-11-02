Texans' Deshaun Watson: ACL tear reportedly confirmed
It has been confirmed that Watson tore his ACL on Thursday, both Adam Schefter of ESPN and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network report.
We'll await official word from the Texans, but Watson is now on track to miss the remainder of the season, with Tom Savage -- who was replaced by Watson in team's season opener -- set to reclaim the team's starting QB assignment. Watson's brilliant rookie campaign thus comes to a sudden halt, with the Clemson product having tossed 19 TDs versus eight picks through seven games. His absence down the stretch represents a major hit to the Texans offense, with wideouts DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller especially affected by Thursday's unfortunate turn of events.
