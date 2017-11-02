Texans' Deshaun Watson: Added to Thursday injury report
Watson was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a knee injury.
Watson popped up on the injury report in Week 2 ahead of his first NFL start with an ankle issue, but he played that week and hasn't appeared to experience any restrictions with his mobility, as evidenced by the 253 rushing yards he's accumulated since that time. After putting in a full practice Wednesday, it's possible that Watson might have been a bit banged up coming out of the session a day later, which may have influenced the Texans' decision to limit his practice load. Unless head coach Bill O'Brien indicates that Watson's knee is a serious concern, however, look for the rookie to be on the field Sunday against the Colts.
