Texans' Deshaun Watson: Ahead of schedule in recovery
Texans head coach Bill O'Brien confirmed Tuesday that Watson (knee) is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a torn ACL, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports.
Watson relayed about two weeks ago that he was "on the right track" with his recovery from Nov. 8 surgery to address the ligament damage to his right knee, so O'Brien's comments seemingly support the quarterback's optimism. O'Brien didn't rule out of the possibility of Watson being able to take part in Organized Team Activities, which begin in mid-April, but the 22-year-old would likely face significant restrictions if available. Regardless, it's looking promising that Watson will be at or near full strength when training camp opens in the summer, putting him on track to take back starting duties for the Texans in Week 1 of the 2018 campaign. Watson, who was enjoying a whirlwind rookie year before suffering the non-contact knee injury during a practice, should still be viewed as an upper-tier fantasy option at the position due to the dual-threat abilities he exhibited during his first season.
