Coach Bill O'Brien indicated last week that Watson (knee) is ahead of schedule and could potentially be available in some capacity during the Texans' OTAs, ESPN's Sarah Barshop reports.

The team's offseason program begins in mid-April and runs until mid-June. With that in mind, Watson wouldn't totally commit to a timetable that would entail him taking the field during OTAs, but he expressed zero doubt with regard to his training camp availability. "Training camp is a guarantee," Watson noted. "I am making sure I am ready for training camp for sure. OTAs, it just depends on everything on how it is coming along, but for sure training camp." Prior to tearing his right ACL in early November, Watson was in the midst of a fantastic rookie campaign, in which threw for 1,699 yards and 19 touchdowns (versus eight picks) in seven games. Assuming no hiccups in his recovery, Watson figures to be at or near full health in advance of Week 1, and if that's the case his name will presumably appear in the top tier of most fantasy rankings.