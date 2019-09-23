Watson completed 24 of his 34 pass attempts for 351 yards and three touchdowns in Week 3 against the Chargers. He also rushed the ball seven times for 18 yards.

Watson passed for three touchdowns for the second time in three contests this season. However he displayed improved efficiency, as he completed a season-best 73 percent of his passes and also averaged over 10 yards per attempt. Of note, he was sacked only twice after being taken down six and four times respectively in Weeks 1 and 2, which almost certainly contributed to his stellar performance. Already a top flight fantasy option, Watson will look to keep things in Week 4 against the Panthers.