Watson completed 28 of 39 passes for 365 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 41-38 loss to the Titans. He added 12 rushing yards on three carries.

The fourth-year QB once again put together a heroic effort that ended up going for naught due to Houston's woeful defense. Watson finished his best-yet campaign with career highs in passing yards (4,823), passing TDs (33), completion rate (70.2 percent) and YPA (8.9) plus a career low in INTs (seven). He'll now wait to see who his new head coach and offensive coordinator will be in 2021, and whether the incoming braintrust will be able to assemble a better roster around him.