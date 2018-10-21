Texans' Deshaun Watson: Avoids turnovers in Week 7 win
Watson completed 12 of 24 passes for 139 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in the Texans' 20-7 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. He also rushed seven times for 13 yards.
It might be about as quiet a performance as we'll see from Watson all year, but in the wake of reports that the team is carefully managing the second-year quarterback's serious lung injury, a game manager-type of role was probably what best suited him Sunday. Watson managed to avoid any miscues against an aggressive Jaguars defense and relied on his own surprisingly effective unit and a strong ground performance by Lamar Miller. Watson was also partly handicapped by the early exit of Keke Coutee (hamstring), but with Houston in control for almost the entirety of the contest, he also didn't need to take many chances. Having gotten through a tough divisional matchup, Watson will now hope for improving health on a short week before a Week 8 Thursday night battle at home versus the Dolphins.
