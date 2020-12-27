Watson completed 24 of 33 passes for 324 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Texans' 37-31 loss to the Bengals on Sunday. He also rushed five times for 38 yards and committed two fumbles, losing one on a play where he appeared to suffer an arm injury that he'll have further evaluated, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Dropping back to throw on a play that started at his own 40-yard line with 1:35 remaining and the Texans down by three, Watson was hit by Sam Hubbard while his arm was still cocked back to throw, leading to a fumble and what appeared to be a potentially serious injury for the Pro Bowl quarterback. However, after the Bengals tacked on a field goal, Watson was able to come back into the contest for Houston's final series, completing passes to Brandin Cooks and Chad Hansen on the final two plays from scrimmage. Therefore, Wilson separately reports coach Romeo Crennel relayed doctors didn't think Watson had any "major issue", but the team will naturally perform its due diligence on its most important player. Assuming all checks out well, Watson is likely to be back under center for the Texans' regular-season finale against the Titans in Week 17.