Texans' Deshaun Watson: Bounces back in Week 12 win
Watson completed 19 of 30 passes for 298 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the Texans' 20-17 win over the Colts on Thursday. He also rushed three times for 10 yards and had one fumble but recovered it.
Following a forgettable sub-200-yard showing against the Ravens just four days prior, Watson came out looking like a completely different quarterback and had his deep ball working particularly well. The third-year signal-caller hit DeAndre Hopkins for beautifully thrown touchdown passes of 35 and 30 yards. He also connected with Will Fuller on throws of 44 and 51 yards, which helped him to come within two yards of his fourth 300-yard effort of the campaign on a relatively modest 19 completions. With the loss to Baltimore now exorcised, Watson will take on the daunting challenge of the Patriots defense in a Week 13 matchup, a week from this coming Sunday.
More News
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Stymied in Week 11 loss•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Tosses two TDs in win•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Practices with visor•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Practices fully despite swollen eye•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Throws three TD passes•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Inconsistency continues•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 12, identifying risky plays,...
-
TNF preview, injury report updates
There are plenty of question marks on the injury report in Week 12, beginning with a Thursday...
-
WR Preview: Play Hilton if he plays?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 12, including...
-
Week 12 TE Preview: Start Walker?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 12, including how he's handling...