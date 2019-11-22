Watson completed 19 of 30 passes for 298 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the Texans' 20-17 win over the Colts on Thursday. He also rushed three times for 10 yards and had one fumble but recovered it.

Following a forgettable sub-200-yard showing against the Ravens just four days prior, Watson came out looking like a completely different quarterback and had his deep ball working particularly well. The third-year signal-caller hit DeAndre Hopkins for beautifully thrown touchdown passes of 35 and 30 yards. He also connected with Will Fuller on throws of 44 and 51 yards, which helped him to come within two yards of his fourth 300-yard effort of the campaign on a relatively modest 19 completions. With the loss to Baltimore now exorcised, Watson will take on the daunting challenge of the Patriots defense in a Week 13 matchup, a week from this coming Sunday.