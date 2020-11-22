Watson completed 28 of 37 passes for 344 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-20 win over New England. He added 36 yards and a touchdown on six rushing attempts.

Watson threw a three-yard touchdown pass to Randall Cobb in the first quarter, then barreled over a pair of Patriots defenders for a four-yard touchdown run to give his team a 14-10 lead in the second. He had a would-be highlight reel touchdown to Brandin Cooks wiped out by an ineligible man downfield but connected with Keke Coutee for a six-yard touchdown four plays later to take a 21-10 lead into the locker room. Watson failed to find the end zone in the second half but continued to rack up yardage, topping 300 yards for the fifth time in his last seven games. The star quarterback will look to keep rolling against the Lions on Thanksgiving.