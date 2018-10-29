Texans' Deshaun Watson: Cleared to fly to games
Watson will fly with the Texans to Sunday's game at Denver, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Watson emerged from a Week 5 win at Dallas with cracked ribs and a partially collapsed lung, a combination of injuries that forced him to take a 12-hour bus ride to Jacksonville in Week 7. He's recovered enough in the meantime to allay concerns about traveling via plane, so Week 9 will be business as usual for the Texans' starting quarterback. Watson's upcoming matchup will bring him face-to-face with a Broncos defense that was torched by Patrick Mahomes for 303 yards and four touchdowns this past Sunday in Kansas City.
