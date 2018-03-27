Texans' Deshaun Watson: Continues to progress well
Watson continues to progress well in his recovery from a torn right ACL, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports. "Deshaun's ahead of schedule, but there's still a lot of work," coach Bill O'Brien said Tuesday. "He has a great idea how he feels and how his knee is. He knows the stages he needs to get back on the field."
Per the report, Watson, who injured his knee back on Nov. 2, is expected to be ready for the start of training camp. What the QB will be able to do during the Texans' offseason program remains to be seen, however, with incremental steps in order. With that in mind, it appears as though Watson will probably do some throwing as OTAs progress, possibly in 7-on-7 situations, but probably not in team drills. Once training camp rolls around, we'll have a better handle on Watson's recovery, but once fully healthy, the 2017 first-rounder will look to build on his promising rookie effort, highlighted by the 19:8 TD:INT ratio that he compiled over the course of the seven games he played in prior to suffering the second torn ACL of his football career. Previously, Watson tore his left ACL during his freshman year at Clemson in 2014.
