There is a belief around the Texans organization that Watson has played his last snap with the team, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

There has been a rift forming between Watson and Texans chairman Cal McNair, which intensified when McNair left Watson out of the hiring process that ultimately landed general manager Nick Caserio. Houston is yet to hire a head coach, but it appears Watson will want out regardless of who ultimately takes that job. The Texans would likely receive a robust trade package in return for Watson should the team opt to go that route, and ESPN's Chris Mortensen believes the Dolphins are the most likely landing spot in such a scenario given the team's ample draft capital and Watson's admiration for coach Brian Flores.