Texans' Deshaun Watson: Cruises in win
Watson connected on 25 of 35 passes for 234 yards and added 66 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries during Sunday's 20-3 win over the Jaguars.
The Texans didn't need to do much to top Jacksonville, the Jaguars offense going stale after a first-quarter field goal. For his part, Watson rolled with a couple of nice tosses to DeAndre Hopkins and a five-yard option keeper for a touchdown to start the second quarter. With the win, along with New England's win, Houston clinched the third seed in the AFC. All that's left is to determine the team they host next week. The most likely scenario involves a division rematch next week against the winner of Indianapolis and Tennessee, who face each other Sunday night. He's been effective against both rivals this season, particularly the Titans, completing 73.2 percent of passes for 520 yards, four touchdowns, and a pick in two games to go along with 114 rushing yards and a touchdown. Against Indy, he's completed 70.0 percent of passes for 642 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception to go with 76 rushing yards and a touchdown. Should Indianapolis and Tennessee tie Sunday night, either the Steelers or Ravens could be going to Houston.
More News
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Rushes for two scores in loss•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Near-perfect in win•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Kept in check in loss•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Returns to full practice•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Logs limited practice session•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Sharp early in easy win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...