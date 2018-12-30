Watson connected on 25 of 35 passes for 234 yards and added 66 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries during Sunday's 20-3 win over the Jaguars.

The Texans didn't need to do much to top Jacksonville, the Jaguars offense going stale after a first-quarter field goal. For his part, Watson rolled with a couple of nice tosses to DeAndre Hopkins and a five-yard option keeper for a touchdown to start the second quarter. With the win, along with New England's win, Houston clinched the third seed in the AFC. All that's left is to determine the team they host next week. The most likely scenario involves a division rematch next week against the winner of Indianapolis and Tennessee, who face each other Sunday night. He's been effective against both rivals this season, particularly the Titans, completing 73.2 percent of passes for 520 yards, four touchdowns, and a pick in two games to go along with 114 rushing yards and a touchdown. Against Indy, he's completed 70.0 percent of passes for 642 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception to go with 76 rushing yards and a touchdown. Should Indianapolis and Tennessee tie Sunday night, either the Steelers or Ravens could be going to Houston.