Watson sustained a chest injury in Sunday's 19-16 overtime victory over the Cowboys and is considered day to day heading into the Week 6 matchup with the Bills, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Cowboys registered one sack and 10 quarterback hits on Watson, who also took a number of hard blows en route to running for 40 yards on 10 carries in the contest. While he was ultimately able to stay in the game and guide the Texans to their second straight overtime win, it's no surprise that he's feeling a little banged up now that the adrenaline has worn off. His practice reps could be managed carefully this week as a result, but there's nothing yet to indicate the Texans are fearing his absence for the showdown with the Bills.