Watson has a minor foot injury and won't practice Tuesday, NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reports.
With the Texans putting on pads for Tuesday's practice, Watson might've been absent or limited even if he didn't have the foot issue. Between his standing trade request and the 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct, it isn't clear the 25-year-old quarterback has a professional future in Houston. However, Watson presumably will continue attending training camp, if only to avoid the possibility of $50,000 fines for each day missed.
More News
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Stuck with backups again•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Eased into practice with backups•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: No eligibility restrictions for now•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Could still be traded•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Reporting to camp•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Still under investigation by NFL•