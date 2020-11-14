Watson and the Texans will cope with rain and wind in Sunday's game at Cleveland, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Watson has been terrific over the past six weeks, never falling below a 109 passer rating, but the downfield passing game will be challenged Sunday. The forecast for the 1:00 ET kickoff in Cleveland predicts winds gusting up to 30-35 MPH with rain likely during the early window. The wind could play an issue in how the Texans plan to attack when throwing the ball. It could result in a shorter passing attack, one that favors tight ends and routes close to the line of scrimmage, as well as a greater reliance on the ground game. Watson is averaging 297 passing yards per game in 2020.