Texans' Deshaun Watson: Declares self ready for camp
Watson (knee) said he will be a "full-go" for the start of training camp, NFL.com' reports.
Watson participated in everything besides 11-on-11 work at June minicamp, doing so without the assistance of a knee brace. He plans to ramp things up for the start of training camp, potentially returning to full practice participation less than nine months after tearing the ACL in his right knee. Even if he ends up being eased into practice, the 22-year-old quarterback clearly is on track for Week 1, with a shot to see some action during the preseason.
