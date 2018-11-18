Texans' Deshaun Watson: Does just enough to win
Watson completed 16 of 24 passes for 208 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 23-21 win over Washington. He added seven yards on three carries.
Watson connected with DeAndre Hopkins for a 16-yard touchdown in the first quarter to take a 10-0 lead. Houston's offense found limited success thereafter, but a defensive touchdown helped the team hold on for its seventh straight win. Watson hasn't reached 250 passing yards in any of his past five starts, but he'll bring an 18:9 touchdown to interception ratio into a Week 12 clash with the Titans.
