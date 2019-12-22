Texans' Deshaun Watson: Downplays injury
Watson suffered what appeared to be an ankle injury during Saturday's 23-20 win over Tampa Bay in Week 16, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Watson's shaky outing may have been partially due to the ankle injury, which he downplayed following the game. The injury did not force him to leave the game, but he was examined in the blue tent while backup A.J. McCarron warmed up. "No, I'm just fine," Watson said when asked about his health. "I was able to finish the game and deal with what I had to deal with. I'm all good. I'm definitely going to enjoy it." Watson had a season-low 62.5 passer rating. The Texans, who clinched the AFC South with Saturday's win, have a shot to move up to third seed pending how the Chiefs finish up the season. As such, they may try to get Watson healthy enough to play Week 17 against Tennessee.
