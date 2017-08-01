Texans' Deshaun Watson: Earning high praise in camp
Texans coach Bill O'Brien said, Watson is "ahead of any rookie quarterback I've been around," on Tuesday.
Just days after Watson was reportedly looking the part of a rookie at camp, he earned lofty praise from his head coach. O'Brien didn't get too in depth when praising his team's first-round pick, but his comments suggest that Watson could begin to challenge Tom Savage for the starting nod sooner rather than later.
