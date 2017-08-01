Texans coach Bill O'Brien said, Watson is "ahead of any rookie quarterback I've been around," on Tuesday.

Just days after Watson was reportedly looking the part of a rookie at camp, he earned lofty praise from his head coach. O'Brien didn't get too in depth when praising his team's first-round pick, but his comments suggest that Watson could begin to challenge Tom Savage for the starting nod sooner rather than later.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories