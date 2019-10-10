Watson was named the AFC Player of the Week for Week 5, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Watson was electrifying during Houston's 53-32 win over the Falcons. He completed 28-of-33 passes for 426 yards and no interceptions. Most importantly for Watson, the Texans, and his fantasy owners, the quarterback was not sacked and was hit just once. He entered the game having been sacked 18 times. The return of guard Zach Fulton re-established the front five that protected Watson two weeks ago against the Chargers, which was the unit's best performance to that point in the season. In that game, the offensive line allowed two sacks and one quarterback hit in 34 dropbacks. A Week 6 showdown against the Chiefs and their league-leading passing offense could lead to a shootout and another banner day for Watson.