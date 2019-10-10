Texans' Deshaun Watson: Earns AFC honors
Watson was named the AFC Player of the Week for Week 5, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Watson was electrifying during Houston's 53-32 win over the Falcons. He completed 28-of-33 passes for 426 yards and no interceptions. Most importantly for Watson, the Texans, and his fantasy owners, the quarterback was not sacked and was hit just once. He entered the game having been sacked 18 times. The return of guard Zach Fulton re-established the front five that protected Watson two weeks ago against the Chargers, which was the unit's best performance to that point in the season. In that game, the offensive line allowed two sacks and one quarterback hit in 34 dropbacks. A Week 6 showdown against the Chiefs and their league-leading passing offense could lead to a shootout and another banner day for Watson.
More News
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Tosses five TDs in Week 5 win•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Scores rushing touchdown•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Another big day•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Held in check by Jaguars defense•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: No injury concerns•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Heroic despite dramatic defeat•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 6 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Some of the biggest names at wide receiver have struggled mightily of late. Is it time to consider...