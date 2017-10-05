Watson was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 4, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Watson completed 25-of-34 passes for 283 yards, tossed four touchdowns and run for another in Houston's 57-14 win over Tennessee last weekend. The rookie's big game put him among legendary NFL company. Watson's the first rookie quarterback since Fran Tarkenton in 1961 to have at least four touchdown passes and another rushing in one game. His five touchdowns tied for second-most by a rookie since Chicago's Gale Sayers in 1965. Watson can't rest on his Week 4 accomplishments, though, as he and the Texans have a Week 5 encounter with the league's only undefeated team, the 4-0 Kansas City Chiefs.