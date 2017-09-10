Texans' Deshaun Watson: Enters to start second half Sunday
Watson entered Sunday's season opener against the Jaguars to begin the second half, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
After Tom Savage produced more than 20 yards on two of seven first-half possessions, head coach Bill O'Brien pulled his starting quarterback for the rookie. If he revives the offense, Watson will likely hold onto the gig moving forward.
