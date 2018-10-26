Watson completed 16 of 20 passes for 239 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions in the Texans' 42-23 win over the Dolphins on Thursday. He also rushed once for 14 yards.

Watson started slowly and then just kept coming once he got rolling, amassing all five of his scores from the second quarter onward. The second-year signal caller hit Jordan Thomas for a 13-yard touchdown to snap a 7-7 tie early in the period, and he connected with the rookie again coming out of halftime from two yards away. A trio of subsequent second-half touchdown throws to Will Fuller and DeAndre Hopkins (twice) finished off Watson's spectacular night, giving him multiple scoring passes for the first time since Week 4 and equaling his single-game high in that category. While his overall production has taken a dip after four consecutive 300-yard passing performances between Weeks 2 and 5, Watson naturally remains an elite play in all formats heading into a Week 9 showdown against the Broncos.