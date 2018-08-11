Texans' Deshaun Watson: Feels good after return
Watson said he wasn't feeling any adverse effects following Thursday's preseason opener against the Chiefs, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The preseason opener was Watson's first game action since tearing his anterior cruciate ligament last season. He played just five snaps and was upbeat when he returned to practice Saturday. "I feel good," Watson said. "Didn't really play too long, so it was decent. I just played five snaps, handed the ball off, threw one pass." Watson should get more reps in the second preseason game, Saturday at home against the 49ers.
