Texans' Deshaun Watson: Flashes rushing upside in Week 2 win
Watson completed 15 of 24 passes for 125 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and added 67 yards and a touchdown on five rushes in Thursday's 13-9 win over the Bengals.
The rookie signal caller flashed the same electric play-making ability with his legs that was a hallmark of his three-year career at Clemson, rattling off a 49-yard rushing score -- the longest by a quarterback in franchise history -- with a minute remaining in the first half to give the Texans a 10-3 lead at the time. Head coach Bill O'Brien clearly had a conservative game plan in place for Watson, who averaged just 5.2 yards per attempt and was playing without his top three tight ends, starting right guard Jeff Allen and receiver Bruce Ellington. Watson also led a 13-play, 66-yard drive late in the fourth quarter, one in which he connected with DeAndre Hopkins on three occasions for 29 yards and also notched a pivotal 11-yard scramble on third down. The possession culminated in a 42-yard field goal by Ka'imi Fairbairn that gave Houston the 13-9 lead that would serve as the final margin of victory. Despite the modest passing line, Watson's performance offered a glimpse of the fantasy upside he's capable of offering, particularly as he acclimates further to the pro game. He'll face a formidable challenge in Week 3, however, as the Texans hit the road to tangle with the Patriots.
More News
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Slated to start Week 2•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Practices in full Tuesday•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Starting QB may not be named until Thursday•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Will start Week 2 if ankle is sound•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Still not clear on Week 2 status•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Should start if ankle's healthy•
-
Podcast: Week 2 tough calls
Which challenging matchups should Fantasy owners avoid this week? Can you trust Marcus Mariota...
-
10 things to know about Week 2
After a crazy Week 1 Heath Cummings discusses bounce backs from Tom Brady and Drew Brees along...
-
What you missed: Beckham's optimism
Miss news from around the NFL Wednesday? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...
-
Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
Fantasy football week 2: Bench Mariota
Advanced computer model says bench Marcus Mariota, start Charles Sims this week.
-
Week 2 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg highlights why Ty Montgomery should have a huge game in Week 2 at Atlanta in...