Watson completed 15 of 24 passes for 125 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and added 67 yards and a touchdown on five rushes in Thursday's 13-9 win over the Bengals.

The rookie signal caller flashed the same electric play-making ability with his legs that was a hallmark of his three-year career at Clemson, rattling off a 49-yard rushing score -- the longest by a quarterback in franchise history -- with a minute remaining in the first half to give the Texans a 10-3 lead at the time. Head coach Bill O'Brien clearly had a conservative game plan in place for Watson, who averaged just 5.2 yards per attempt and was playing without his top three tight ends, starting right guard Jeff Allen and receiver Bruce Ellington. Watson also led a 13-play, 66-yard drive late in the fourth quarter, one in which he connected with DeAndre Hopkins on three occasions for 29 yards and also notched a pivotal 11-yard scramble on third down. The possession culminated in a 42-yard field goal by Ka'imi Fairbairn that gave Houston the 13-9 lead that would serve as the final margin of victory. Despite the modest passing line, Watson's performance offered a glimpse of the fantasy upside he's capable of offering, particularly as he acclimates further to the pro game. He'll face a formidable challenge in Week 3, however, as the Texans hit the road to tangle with the Patriots.