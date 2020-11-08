Watson completed 19 of 32 pass attempts for 281 yards and two touchdowns in Week 9 against the Jaguars. He also chipped in 10 carries for 50 yards.

Watson picked apart the Jaguars' defense for multiple long touchdowns. His performance began with a 57-yard touchdown toss to Brandin Cooks -- most of which came after the catch. His other score came midway through the third quarter, when he connected with Will Fuller deep down the right sideline for a 77-yard completion. In addition to the strong performance with his arm, Watson logged a season-best 50 yards on the ground, his highest mark in a regular-season contest since Week 17 of the 2018 campaign. Watson and the Texans will look to continue to showcase offensive explosiveness in Week 10 against the Browns.