Watson has been sacked once and hit six times over the past two games, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Texans' offensive line has improved since the start of the season. Over the first six weeks, Watson was sacked 25 times and hit a league-high 65 times, but during a stretch in which he's been dealing with chest and rib injuries, the offensive line has put the quarterback in bubble wrap. That unit was a perceived weakness heading into the season, but eight weeks later, it looks like the new pieces have come together. Not only has the O-line prevented some of the ugly hits we saw Watson absorb earlier in the year, but it's paved the way for Lamar Miller to rush for two straight 100-yard games -- the first time he's done that in three years with the Texans. Those two developments are related: the emergence of the ground game means Watson has taken fewer hits. However, it has also meant fewer passing attempts, just 44 over the last two games. But as we learned Thursday, when Watson threw for five touchdowns in 20 attempts, he can still be a valuable fantasy performer.