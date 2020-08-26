Watson has shown a good handle on the changes to the Texans' offense, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Houston made several personnel changes on offense, and it's on Watson to incorporate the new assets. With DeAndre Hopkins no longer around and Carlos Hyde being replaced as the top running back, Watson is the key to Houston qualifying for the postseason and making a deep run. Houston head coach Bill O'Brien said the quarterback has "a really good grasp of our offense" and is "playing at a really high level." Watson, who is in his fourth year with Houston, feels that experience has helped incorporate changes to the offense, including new weapons like Brandin Cooks, Randall Cobb and David Johnson.