Watson completed 19 of 30 pass attempts for 402 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions Sunday against the Seahawks. He also gained 67 yards on eight carries in the 41-38 loss.

Watson was the beneficiary of some huge plays in this one, including touchdown passes of 59 and 72 yards to Will Fuller and DeAndre Hopkins, respectively. He also gashed Seattle as a runner, averaging 8.4 yards per carry as he tied his career high in rushing yards. Unfortunately, Watson also turned the ball over three times, including a pick-six by Earl Thomas in the first quarter and an interception by Richard Sherman as he tried to put his team in position to kick the tying field goal. Still, the incredibly productive start to Watson's career continued, as he became the NFL's all-time leader in touchdown passes through the first seven games. Already a Rookie of the Year frontrunner, he'll face a favorable matchup against the Colts in Week 9.