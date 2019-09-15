Texans' Deshaun Watson: Held in check by Jaguars defense
Watson completed 16 of 29 pass attempts for 159 yards, while adding five yards and one rushing touchdown on four carries during Sunday's 13-12 win against the Jaguars.
Watson salvaged some fantasy value by accounting for a two-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, but he was far less explosive as a passer, in what was a more challenging Week 2 matchup compared to what the Texans faced in the season opener in New Orleans -- a defense that gave up 12 more passing touchdowns than did Jacksonville in 2018. Sunday marked the first time since Week 7 of last season that Watson was contained to fewer than 200 passing yards, and that performance, too, came against the Jaguars. Watson's upcoming matchup against Los Angeles is a bounce back opportunity, as the Derwin James-less Chargers have given up two passing touchdowns in each of the first two weeks of the season.
