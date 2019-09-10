Texans' Deshaun Watson: Heroic despite dramatic defeat
Watson completed 20 of 30 attempts for 268 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in Monday night's 30-28 loss to the Saints. He also rushed four times for 40 yards and another score.
Watson put together a gutsy performance to begin his third season, as he opened the scoring with a 21-yard touchdown run on fourth down to start the second quarter. However, on that play, Watson appeared to land on his back after making a diving effort across the goal line. That resulted in him visiting the Texans' medical tent on a couple occasions afterward. Nonetheless, Watson didn't miss a snap, and despite being sacked six times, he delivered a pair of touchdowns to top wideout DeAndre Hopkins. He then displayed his flair for the dramatic by going for 75 yards on two plays on Houston's final offensive drive, which he capped with a 37-yard, go-ahead touchdown dart to Kenny Stills with under a minute remaining. Although his team ultimately didn't get the win, Watson certainly showed his toughness and talent in another impressive outing.
