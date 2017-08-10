Texans' Deshaun Watson: Impresses in preseason debut
Watson completed 15 of 25 passes for 179 yards and rushed three times for 24 yards and a touchdown in Wednesday's preseason opener against the Panthers.
Watson watched Tom Savage lead Houston's first three series, but then got his first taste of NFL action during the second and third quarters. Playing in front of plenty of local support from his college days at Clemson, Watson showed just why the Texans traded up to draft him in the first round. The athletic signal-caller was able to move the pocket, extend plays and evade rushers, with the latter skill leading to a 15-yard touchdown run to end the third quarter. Prior to that, though, Watson put good zip on his passes, helping the offense move the chains on a few occasions. The rookie's only negatives were a couple of misplaced seam throws, and although his productive night came against fellow backups, Watson certainly made a strong case to earn some first-team snaps in the practices and games to come.
More News
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Earning high praise in camp•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Looks like a rookie Thursday•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Turning heads in offseason•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Not sure if he'll start immediately•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Signs with Houston•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Taken by Houston in trade up•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Looking back at Hard Knocks
Tampa Bay is the latest team on HBO's Hard Knocks, and the Buccaneers have plenty of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Wait on quarterback?
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crews begins its position previews with quarterback. Find...
-
Believe It or Not 2.0
Teams are releasing their first depth chart of the season, but Heath Cummings says you shouldn't...
-
How early is too early in 2QB?
As expected, the top quarterbacks went early in our CBS Sports staff 2-QB mock draft, but not...
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...