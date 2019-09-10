Watson went to the sideline medical tent near the end of the first half of Monday's game at New Orleans, Will Brinson of CBS Sports reports.

Watson actually did the same thing after scoring a rushing touchdown earlier in the second quarter, but he returned to the field and manned the Texans offense on a 16-play drive that gobbled up 7:35 off the play clock en route to another TD. Upon returning to the sideline, he entered the tent again, after which Lisa Salters said on the ESPN broadcast, "It appears his back is bothering him." Whatever Watson is dealing with, he's played through it so far and will have halftime to receive additional treatment.