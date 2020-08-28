Watson displayed mid-season form during Thursday night's scrimmage, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Aside from a couple of missed throws, Watson was sharp, hitting Kenny Stills for an 18-yard touchdown pass on what may have been his best throw of the scrimmage. He also connected on a deep ball with Will fuller and later led a long touchdown drive that ended with his own rushing touchdown. That's the entire package Watson brings to a fantasy roster: pinpoint throws, a threat to throw deep and running ability.
