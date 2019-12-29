Though Watson (back) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Titans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle indicates that backup QB A.J. McCarron is "expected to start and/or play extensively."

Though the Texans still have a chance to move from the No. 4 AFC playoff seed to No. 3 with a win, plus a Kansas City loss, it looks like the team is inclined to proceed cautiously with both Watson and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (illness), with their postseason health in mind. Considering that, Watson is too risky to roll with in Week 17 fantasy lineups.