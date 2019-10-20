Texans' Deshaun Watson: Inconsistency continues
Watson completed 22 of 34 passes for 308 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Colts. He added 32 rushing yards on three carries.
Watson appeared to throw a touchdown to DeAndre Hopkins in the second quarter, but the play was ruled a sack because he was in the defender's grasp, so Houston had to settle for a field goal. Hopkins was his target on a pivotal 4th-and-1 down 28-16 early in the fourth, but the pass didn't connect. Things got even worse for Watson when he was picked off on the next drive, but he bounced back by hitting Hopkins for a four-yard touchdown before throwing another interception to seal the loss in the final minute. Watson has had an up-and-down season under center, with 11 passing touchdowns in his three best outings and just two in his other four games. Despite the inconsistency, Watson remains a strong fantasy play for his team's Week 8 meeting with the Raiders.
More News
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Accounts for three touchdowns•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Earns AFC honors•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Tosses five TDs in Week 5 win•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Scores rushing touchdown•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Another big day•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Held in check by Jaguars defense•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Rankings: Bail on Rams O?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 7, identifying risky plays, sneaky...