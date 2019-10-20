Watson completed 22 of 34 passes for 308 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Colts. He added 32 rushing yards on three carries.

Watson appeared to throw a touchdown to DeAndre Hopkins in the second quarter, but the play was ruled a sack because he was in the defender's grasp, so Houston had to settle for a field goal. Hopkins was his target on a pivotal 4th-and-1 down 28-16 early in the fourth, but the pass didn't connect. Things got even worse for Watson when he was picked off on the next drive, but he bounced back by hitting Hopkins for a four-yard touchdown before throwing another interception to seal the loss in the final minute. Watson has had an up-and-down season under center, with 11 passing touchdowns in his three best outings and just two in his other four games. Despite the inconsistency, Watson remains a strong fantasy play for his team's Week 8 meeting with the Raiders.