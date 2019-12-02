Texans' Deshaun Watson: Involved on every score
Watson completed 18 of 25 pass attempts for 234 yards and three touchdowns while also catching a six-yard touchdown in Sunday's 28-22 win over the Patriots.
Watson recorded his first career reception and receiving touchdown in one go on a triple-option play where he was on the receiving end of a pitch from wideout DeAndre Hopkins. Outside of the unconventional score, it was just another day at the office for the star quarterback despite facing one of the league's top defenses. It was also a marked improvement over Watson's last regular season meeting with New England back in Week 1 of the 2018 season (174 yards, one touchdown and one interception), where the then 23-year-old looked like Sam Darnold did against the Pats' D this year. Watson is clearly becoming one of the league's top pocket passers while maintaining his versatile athleticism. A tough matchup against Denver's pass defense should not scare fantasy owners after the signal caller took care of business against a stingier New England squad.
More News
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Bounces back in Week 12 win•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Stymied in Week 11 loss•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Tosses two TDs in win•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Practices with visor•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Practices fully despite swollen eye•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Throws three TD passes•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: For the stretch
The Chiefs offense has created plenty of value at running back, and Darwin Thompson could be...
-
Injury Report: Question marks
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 13, with one big name ruled out late that...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Trust in Chiefs?
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 13, including how to handle the Chiefs...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 13 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Sam Darnold has turned his season around, and another prime matchup for Week 13 makes him Jamey...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Week 13 is huge for lots of Fantasy teams with playoff spots on the line,and there lots to...