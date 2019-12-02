Watson completed 18 of 25 pass attempts for 234 yards and three touchdowns while also catching a six-yard touchdown in Sunday's 28-22 win over the Patriots.

Watson recorded his first career reception and receiving touchdown in one go on a triple-option play where he was on the receiving end of a pitch from wideout DeAndre Hopkins. Outside of the unconventional score, it was just another day at the office for the star quarterback despite facing one of the league's top defenses. It was also a marked improvement over Watson's last regular season meeting with New England back in Week 1 of the 2018 season (174 yards, one touchdown and one interception), where the then 23-year-old looked like Sam Darnold did against the Pats' D this year. Watson is clearly becoming one of the league's top pocket passers while maintaining his versatile athleticism. A tough matchup against Denver's pass defense should not scare fantasy owners after the signal caller took care of business against a stingier New England squad.