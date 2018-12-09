Watson completed 27 of 38 passing attempts for 267 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Colts. He also rushed for 35 yards on five carries.

Watson led three touchdown drives on the day, but Alfred Blue and Lamar Miller took two of them in from short distances. The 23-year-old found DeAndre Hopkins over the middle for a seven-yard score in the fourth quarter to draw within three points, but the Texans were unable to complete the comeback. Despite the loss, the game marks Watson's best passing effort since Week 5. The Texans head to New York to take on the Jets in Week 15.