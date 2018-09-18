Watson has been sacked seven times and hit a league-leading 21 times over the first two weeks of the season.

The Texans were the object of much preseason anticipation, largely due to the potential Watson showed in his half-season run in 2017. The first two games of 2018 haven't exactly worked out as planned as Watson is playing behind an offensive line that was rated last by Pro Football Focus heading into the season. He's been under pressure, which has led to turnovers or near-turnovers, but the second-year quarterback still has big-play ability and should be in fantasy lineups weekly. The return of Will Fuller last week certainly helped Watson's production, and it's not hard to envision the potential of an offense that has Fuller and DeAndre Hopkins as its top two targets.