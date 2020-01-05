Watson completed 20 of 25 passes for 247 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 55 yards and a second score on 14 carries in Saturday's 22-19 overtime win over the Bills.

He also ran for one two-point conversion and threw a second to DeAndre Hopkins. After being held scoreless in the first half by a Buffalo defense that ended up sacking him seven times in total, Watson got Houston on the board late in the third quarter with a 20-yard TD scamper before leading the team to two more scoring drives in the fourth. The quarterback saved his best efforts for last, making a miraculous escape on another seemingly certain sack in OT to find Taiwan Jones along the sideline for a 34-yard catch-and-run that set up the game-winning field goal. Watson will try to keep pace with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs next Sunday on the road in the AFC divisional round.