Watson completed 25 of 35 pass attempts for 359 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in Week 5 against the Jaguars. He also added 25 yards on the ground.

Watson threw an interception in each half, but otherwise had little trouble marching the Texans down the field. He accounted for all three of the team's scores, logging touchdown passes of 44, 19 and 28 yards -- connecting with three different receivers. The effort marks Watson's second consecutive game reaching 300 passing yards and third consecutive contest with multiple passing scores. Watson will draw a stiffer test in Week 6, as he and the Texans will square off against Tennessee.