Texans' Deshaun Watson: Likely to participate in OTAs
Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said Wednesday that Watson remains ahead of schedule in his recovery from surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee and believes the quarterback will be available in some capacity for Organized Team Activities, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
O'Brien's comments align with what he has said multiple times earlier in the offseason with regards to the franchise signal caller's recovery. While it remains to be seen if Watson will be a full participant in workouts by the time OTAs draw to a close, there seems to be little doubt about the 22-year-old gaining clearance for training camp, much less the start of the upcoming season. While the Houston staff could scale back Watson's involvement in the run game coming off a major surgery, his penchant for producing splash plays downfield make him one of the higher-upside fantasy options among quarterbacks.
