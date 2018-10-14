Texans' Deshaun Watson: Likely to start Sunday
Watson (chest), who is listed as questionable, is expected to start Sunday against the Bills, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Watson has taken a beating this season, so this may not be the first time he carries an injury designation into a game. The second-year signal-caller has been sacked 18 times -- tied for third-most in the league -- and has absorbed a league-high 53 hits. The Texans limited Watson's reps in practice all week, but he's not expected to face any restrictions come Sunday.
