Texans' Deshaun Watson: Limited action in preseason loss
Watson completed three of six passes for 15 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in the Texans' 21-20 preseason loss to the Rams on Saturday. He also rushed once for five yards.
Watson was given limited exposure in the traditional "dress rehearsal" game, getting pulled after just three series. The second-year quarterback's one interception came at the hands of LaMarcus Joyner, who snagged a second-down pass attempt to Bruce Ellington. Watson had already gotten a solid amount of work in last week's win over the 49ers, completing five of eight passes for 73 yards with a touchdown. Having proven the health of his surgically repaired knee beyond any reasonable doubt, Watson's next opportunity to suit up likely comes Week 1 against the Patriots.
