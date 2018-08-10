Watson played one series in the Texans' 17-10 preseason win over the Chiefs on Thursday, completing his only pass for four yards.

The dynamic second-year quarterback was able to get back into game action just over nine months after tearing his ACL last Nov. 2. Watson's presence was expected Thursday after he'd practiced without limitations since the onset of camp, but it was nevertheless encouraging to see Watson facing live defenders. Head coach Bill O'Brien was unsurprisingly cautious with his star signal caller, giving him a quick hook after the opening possession. Watson is likely primed for a healthy boost in snaps when the Texans take on the 49ers in their second exhibition tilt a week from Saturday.