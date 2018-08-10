Texans' Deshaun Watson: Limited action in return
Watson played one series in the Texans' 17-10 preseason win over the Chiefs on Thursday, completing his only pass for four yards.
The dynamic second-year quarterback was able to get back into game action just over nine months after tearing his ACL last Nov. 2. Watson's presence was expected Thursday after he'd practiced without limitations since the onset of camp, but it was nevertheless encouraging to see Watson facing live defenders. Head coach Bill O'Brien was unsurprisingly cautious with his star signal caller, giving him a quick hook after the opening possession. Watson is likely primed for a healthy boost in snaps when the Texans take on the 49ers in their second exhibition tilt a week from Saturday.
More News
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Likely playing Thursday•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Takes first-team reps•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Declares self ready for camp•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Gets rid of knee brace•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Not expected to land on PUP•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Participating in OTAs•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: How deep is quarterback?
We’ll tell you how to take advantage of the depth of the quarterback position on our first...
-
Finding gems among No. 3 receivers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at 20 receivers listed at No. 3 on their team's respective depth chart...
-
Fantasy football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Expert rankings debate for WR
Dave Richard and Heath Cummings discuss and debate their rankings for the wide receiver position...
-
Breakout WR to target
Heath Cummings looks for wide receivers who could provide a huge return on investment this...
-
Rookie WR rankings
There's no Odell Beckham or Michael Thomas in the 2018 receiver draft class, but there are...