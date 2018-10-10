Watson (chest) was listed as a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Despite his listed limitations Wednesday, when asked if he expected to play Sunday against the Bills, Watson replied "for sure." We don't doubt that the QB is in line to suit up this weekend, though it remains to be seen if Watson ends up listed as questionable or is removed from the Texans' Week 6 injury report altogether come Friday.

