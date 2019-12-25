Texans' Deshaun Watson: Listed with back issue
Watson (back) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate.
We'll revisit Watson's status once the Texans take the practice field Thursday, but note that Houston has secured a playoff spot and can't earn a first-round bye, so it's possible that the team plays it safe with the QB Sunday against the Titans if he heads into the weekend less than 100 percent.
