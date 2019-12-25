Play

Watson (back) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate.

We'll revisit Watson's status once the Texans take the practice field Thursday, but note that Houston has secured a playoff spot and can't earn a first-round bye, so it's possible that the team plays it safe with the QB Sunday against the Titans if he heads into the weekend less than 100 percent.

