Texans' Deshaun Watson: Logs another limited practice
Watson (chest) was limited once again at practice Thursday.
Watson has expressed no doubt about playing Sunday against the Bills, a notion that would be solidified if he approaches the contest minus an injury designation, a plausible outcome once the Texans release their final Week 6 report Friday.
